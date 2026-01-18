ITP announces facilitation vans schedule from Jan 19 to 25

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced the deployment schedule of its facilitation vans and Police Station on Wheels at different checkpoints and locations across the federal capital from January 19 to January 25, 2026, to provide traffic- and police-related services at citizens’ doorsteps.

An ITP official told APP that the facilitation vans will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., offering services including learner driving permits, renewal and issuance of duplicate driving licences, character certificates and missing documents reports.

On Monday (January 19), the Police Station on Wheels will be available at Zero Point Checkpoint, Srinagar Highway, while Van-I will be stationed at Faizabad Checkpoint (Faisal Avenue), Van-II at Zero Point Checkpoint, Srinagar Highway, and Van-III at Adventure Inn Checkpoint, Murree Road.

On Tuesday (January 20), the Police Station on Wheels will be positioned at G-14 Checkpoint, Srinagar Highway, Van-I at Community School Checkpoint, Police Lines Headquarters, Van-II at Edopia School Checkpoint, I-8/2, and Van-III at Traffic Office Checkpoint, Faizabad.

On Wednesday (January 21), the Police Station on Wheels will operate at E-9 Checkpoint, Margalla Road, Van-I at F-10 Markaz Checkpoint, Van-II at Zero Point Checkpoint, Srinagar Highway, and Van-III at Adventure Inn Checkpoint, Murree Road.

On Thursday (January 22), the Police Station on Wheels will be available at G-14 Checkpoint, Srinagar Highway, Van-I at B-17 Checkpoint, Van-II at Community School Checkpoint, Police Lines Headquarters, and Van-III at Traffic Office Checkpoint, Faizabad.

On Friday (January 23), the Police Station on Wheels will be stationed at Faisal Masjid Checkpoint, Van-I at Ittehad Kanta Checkpoint, Rawat, Van-II at Benazir Chowk Checkpoint, Tarnol, and Van-III at Foreign Office Checkpoint, Constitution Avenue.

On Saturday (January 24), the Police Station on Wheels will operate at Zero Point Checkpoint, Srinagar Highway, Van-I at DHA Phase-II Checkpoint, Van-II at G-14 Checkpoint, Srinagar Highway, and Van-III at Bahria Town Phase-II Checkpoint.

On Sunday (January 25), the Police Station on Wheels will be available at Trail-III Checkpoint, Margalla Road, Van-I at Traffic Office Checkpoint, Faizabad, Van-II at Police Lines Checkpoint, H-11, and Van-III at Islamabad Club Checkpoint.

The official said ITP officers will remain present at all checkpoints to facilitate citizens and ensure smooth service delivery. Citizens have been advised to visit the nearest facilitation van or contact the ITP helpline 1915 for further information./APP-rzr-mkz