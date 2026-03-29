ITP adds 15 electric vehicles to fleet, moves towards eco-friendly policing

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has inducted 15 electric BYD Atto 2 vehicles into its fleet as part of its move towards eco-friendly policing and clean energy adoption in the federal capital.

An ITP official told APP on Sunday that the addition of electric vehicles reflects a positive step towards modern policing and environmental sustainability.

He said the initiative aimed at reducing carbon emissions while enhancing operational efficiency of traffic police across the city.

However, the official said that in view of the rapidly increasing population and growing traffic pressure in the capital, the current number of vehicles appeared insufficient.

Experts believed that at least 45 vehicles and around 3,000 personnel were required for effective traffic management to ensure better and organized commuting facilities for citizens.

The official said Islamabad Traffic Police remained committed to adopting modern technologies and environmentally friendly measures to improve service delivery.

He added that further steps were being considered to strengthen the fleet and manpower in line with the city’s growing needs.