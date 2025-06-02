IT sector achieves record growth in FY 2023–24: IT body told

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 02 (APP): The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was informed on Monday that Pakistan’s IT sector generated a record $3.22 billion in export remittances during the fiscal year 2023–24, marking a 24.15 percent increase over the previous year.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, also reviewed the scope and legal status of the recently launched Pakistan Crypto Council.

Members raised concerns over the council’s legitimacy, stating that Parliament was not taken into confidence prior to its establishment.

Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand questioned whether the council could be constituted through executive orders alone. The Committee also sought clarification on the Ministry of IT’s role in the council.

Secretary IT Zarrar Hasham Khan explained that the Ministry’s involvement was limited to providing input on the terms of reference (TORs).

However, members expressed the view that the Crypto Council should fall under the Ministry of IT, rather than the Finance Ministry. The matter was deferred, with the Committee deciding to summon the Finance Ministry for a detailed briefing in the next session.

Regarding the renewal of LDI/FLL licenses, Secretary IT informed that stakeholder consultations have been concluded in accordance with the Sindh High Court’s directives, and a final decision is expected within two to three weeks.

The Committee was also briefed on the Pakistan Digital Authority, tasked with implementing nationwide digital transformation initiatives aimed at fostering a citizen-centric digital society. The Secretary clarified that the IT Ministry remains responsible for policy, legislation, and governance within the IT and telecom sectors.

Concerns were raised about the structure of the Digital Nation Commission, particularly its leadership by the Prime Minister and inclusion of provincial Chief Ministers.

Senator Kamran Murtaza warned that the commission could undermine provincial autonomy due to the absence of a consensus mechanism. The matter was deferred, with the Committee agreeing to seek the Federal Minister’s input.

Responding to queries about the launch of GPT-based AI tool Zahanat, officials clarified that the initiative is a private sector endeavor.

The Federal IT Minister only attended the launch to show support, and her remarks were misinterpreted. The CEO of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) did not issue a denial, they added.

The Committee also received a briefing on the Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Forum held on April 29–30 at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad. Officials hailed the event as a major success, with participation from 40 countries and investment commitments totaling approximately $700 million.

The officials shared data on IT sector growth, reporting over 20,000 companies registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) — a 19 percent increase from the previous year. The growing base of registered firms reflects strong momentum in Pakistan’s digital economy.