IT ministry providing 90 to 95% subsidy for provision of mobile services, broadband in remote areas: Amin

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque on Thursday said his ministry is providing 90 to 95% subsidy for provision of mobile services and broadband in un-served and under-served areas.

“Telecom companies should now play their role in upgradation of infrastructure in urban areas”, he said while talking to Telenor delegation led by Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup, EVP and Head of Asi, said a news release.

The delegation included CEO Telenor Irfan Wahab Khan and CCAO Kamal Ahmed.

Additional Secretary, MOITT Aisha Humera Moriani and Member Telecom Omar Malik were also present in the meeting.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that for the process of digitalization, it is essential to address public grievances and expand networking, while the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication is working expeditiously to remove all obstacles and enhance cooperation with the telecom sector for the fulfillment of Digital Pakistan Vision,

this includes high-level efforts to reduce taxes on the telecom sector and other issues related to SBP and RoW.

The Minister said, “Digital world needs innovation in all fields including e-commerce, daily routine; without it, no one can compete with the rapidly growing needs of the market.”

Amin said, the record number of mobile phone and broadband subscribers grows in Pakistan, so does the quality of services. similarly, the Digital World requires innovation in all areas, including e-commerce and day-to-day routines.

Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup, EVP and Head of Asia and Telenor Group said that Telenor reiterated its commitment to being a key partner in Pakistan’s digital journey.

Jørgen Rostrup commented: “Telenor is committed to supporting Pakistan in its next stage of digital growth. Together we must incorporate new technologies to bridge the digital and connectivity divide in the country.

Not only does this ensure sustainable long-term growth, but a future-ready inclusive society that meets the digital needs of people and businesses.”

Telenor Pakistan CEO Irfan Wahab said that connectivity is the backbone of advancing society, and we are taking steps on a daily basis to improve the services.