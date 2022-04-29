IT Minister directs timely completion of all projects

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has directed the heads of the attached departments of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication to complete all the ongoing projects speedily and on time.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss the present status of the PSDP Projects FY 2021-22 of Ministry of IT and its attached departments held here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of IT & Telecom Mohsin Mushtaq, senior officers of the Ministry, and heads of the attached departments

of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT).

During the meeting, IT Minister Syed Amin Ul Haque was given detailed briefing on the ongoing IT projects, and funds allocated for these projects and its utilization.

The representatives of National Information Technology Board (NITB), Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Special Communications Organization (SCO), National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), Virtual University (VU) and IT Wing of MoITT briefed the chair about their respective projects.

The minister gave direction for the timely completion of all the projects.

He also gave direction for ensuring better connectivity in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.