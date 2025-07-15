IST launches green campus plantation drive to promote sustainability & eco-consciousness

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):In a heartfelt initiative aimed at fostering environmental stewardship and promoting sustainable practices, the Institute of Space Technology (IST) inaugurated its Green Campus Plantation Drive today. The campaign was formally launched by Vice Chancellor Dr. Syed Najeeb Ahmad, who led the plantation ceremony alongside faculty members, administrative staff, and enthusiastic students.

The event took place on IST’s lush campus grounds, where participants planted dozens of saplings, symbolizing a collective step toward a cleaner, greener, and more climate-resilient future.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized the importance of integrating eco-conscious actions into the university’s academic and operational framework, stating that “the responsibility to combat climate change and environmental degradation lies with each of us-and universities must lead by example.”

Highlighting the drive’s long-term goals, Dr. Najeeb Ahmad said the initiative is not just a one-time event but part of IST’s broader vision to become a sustainable and environmentally responsible academic institution.

The plantation drive is also aligned with national and global efforts to address climate change, reduce carbon footprints, and promote biodiversity.

Students and faculty members expressed their enthusiasm by actively participating in the tree-planting activity. “It’s not just about planting trees- it’s about nurturing a mindset of responsibility toward the planet,” said one student volunteer. Faculty members echoed similar sentiments, noting that such initiatives are essential for creating awareness and encouraging behavioral change among youth.

The campaign also serves an educational purpose, aiming to instill values of environmental care and sustainable living in the IST community. Informational posters, sustainability talks, and awareness activities are also being planned throughout the semester.

The event concluded with a pledge by participants to care for the newly planted trees and advocate for sustainable practices in their daily lives.

The Green Campus Plantation Drive marks an important milestone in IST’s journey toward environmental excellence and campus sustainability — one tree at a time.