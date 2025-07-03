ISSI, Xinhua News Agency sign LoI to launch Global South joint communication partnership program

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP):In a significant step towards enhancing the voice and visibility of the Global South on the international stage, Xinhua News Agency, and the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to cooperate on a Joint Communication Partnership Program.

The Letter of Intent was formally signed by Jiang Chao, Bureau Chief of Xinhua News Agency in Islamabad, and Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director of the China-Pakistan Study Centre, ISSI, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The Global South Joint Communication Partnership Program will serve as a platform for content collaboration, research exchange, and outreach.

Leveraging the strengths of Xinhua News Agency and the China-Pakistan Study Centre at ISSI, the Program will promote the sharing of analytical content through the Global South Media News Network and support joint publication of case studies and thematic reports.

Both institutions also expressed their will to co-host forums, workshops, and training programs to amplify Global South narratives and advance South-South media cooperation.