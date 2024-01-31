ISSI to collaborate with Int’l centre for integrated mountain development

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Wednesday hosted a fruitful in-house session with Dr. Pema Gyamtsho, Director General of the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), Nepal.

The meeting brought together key representatives from both organizations including Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director CSP Dr Neelam Nigar, and CSP research team, Shekhar Gimire, Director Operation, ICIMOD, and Dr Faisal Mueen, Intervention Manager, ICIMOD, a news release said.

Executive Director, Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change (CSCCC), Aisha Khan also attended the meeting.

In her introductory remarks, Dr. Neelum Nigar extended a warm welcome to the ICIMOD delegation.

On the occasion, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted ISSI’s efforts in organizing various international and national conferences on climate change and its effects, multi stakeholder consultation in the pre and post COP28 phases. He also highlighted the ISSI’s commitment to deepen its collaboration with civil society on cross-cutting issues.

He emphasised that ISSI and ICIMOD should collaborate to promote objectives relating to awareness about challenges posed by climate change on mountains, glaciers and mountain communities.

Dr. Gyamtsho, in his remarks, emphasized ICIMOD’s interest in working closely with ISSI on issues of mutual interests particularly focusing on the need for regional cooperation on climate change.

He said the impact of climate change across South Asia particularly in Hindu Kush Himalayan region advocating for international attention to the Third Pole. Dr. Gyamtsho underscored the need for enhanced trans boundary cooperation in areas like water, air pollution, wetlands, ecosystems, and glaciology, citing the potential for South Asian countries to learn from Alpine and Arctic coalitions.

Aisha Khan emphasized the importance of training for media persons regarding climate change reporting.

She also highlighted ICIMOD’s role as a valuable data source for ISSI researchers and expressed optimism about increased exchanges between the two organizations for capacity building.

During the interactive session, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood proposed forming an institutional relationship between ISSI and ICIMOD, to strengthen cooperation on the range of mutual interest. He suggested a developing roadmap for collaborative events in 2024, fostering a closer working relationship between the two organisations. It was agreed that the designated focal persons on both sides would steer the collaborative process.