ISSI signs Letter of Cooperation (LoC) with MISIS to strengthen research collaboration

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), highlighted that the signing of the Letter of Cooperation (LoC) further formalises the framework for institutional cooperation between ISSI and MISIS, building on the Working Protocol signed in October 2024.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General of ISSI, Dr. Khurram Abbas, Director of India Study Centre, and researchers attended the virtual ceremony, while Ambassador U Thant Kyaw, Chairman of MISIS, executive board members of MISIS, and others participated from MISIS.

Ambassador of Myanmar in Islamabad, Wunna Han, and Mr Anwar Zeb, Pakistan’s Chargé d´Affaires in Yangoon also attended the ceremony, said a press release on Friday.

The LoC was signed by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General, ISSI and Ambassador U Thant Kyaw, Chairman of MISIS.

The DG ISSI expressed hope that the signing of the LoC between the two institutes would open up new opportunities to further deepen this partnership.

He also expressed satisfaction with the progress on joint research by researchers from both institutions, setting the stage for deeper cooperation.

He also noted that the changing international landscape would lead to new developments in South Asia, East Asia, and the wider world, making our exchanges and cooperation crucial in analyzing these developments.

The chairman of MISIS, Ambassador U Thant Kyaw, stated that the signing of the LoC would be another milestone in mutual research and collaboration following the October 2024 Working Protocol.

He also said it would expand opportunities for exchanging ideas and foster a collaborative environment, maximizing engagements.

He focused on the need for stronger ties between Myanmar and Pakistan, as well as enhanced collaboration between the two think tanks, including through the exchange of visits.

Mr. Anwar Zeb, speaking on behalf of the Embassy of Pakistan in Myanmar, said that Pakistan and Myanmar enjoyed cordial relations.

He expressed his optimism that the ongoing efforts will lead to mutually beneficial outcomes and continued goodwill on both sides.