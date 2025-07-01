ISSI marks Somalia’s Independence Day, reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP):The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with the Pakistan Africa Institute for Development and Research (PAIDAR), on Tuesday commemorated Somalia’s Independence Day with a special event aimed at reinforcing bilateral relations and exploring future avenues of cooperation.

The ceremony opened with the national anthems of Pakistan and Somalia and was moderated by CAMEA Director Ms Amina Khan, said a press release.

Speakers included Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI; Yasin Mire Mohamud, Deputy Head of Mission of Somalia to Pakistan; Shahid Ali Seehar, Ambassador of Pakistan to Djibouti (accredited to Somalia); and Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BOG ISSI.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, President PAIDAR, and the Keynote Speaker was Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan, Additional Secretary (Africa), Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed praised the “blood-cemented solidarity” between Pakistan and Somalia, recalling Pakistan’s peacekeepers martyred in Mogadishu and military aid during the 1978 Ogaden conflict as proof that “Islamabad has always stood by Mogadishu in its hour of need.

”He urged the Foreign Office to reopen Pakistan’s embassy in Mogadishu and pledged to lead a think tank delegation there. With both Pakistan and Somalia on the UN Security Council, he called for deeper cooperation in security, trade, and education, noting Pakistan hosts the largest cohort of Somali students worldwide. “Together we will build a better tomorrow,” he concluded.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI, recalled the historic significance of July 1, 1960, when the union of British and Italian Somaliland gave birth to the Somali Republic, a landmark in Africa’s decolonisation and a symbol of the Somali people’s aspirations for freedom, dignity and sovereignty.

Ambassador Sohail noted the longstanding Pakistan-Somalia ties rooted in mutual respect, shared faith, and people-to-people links, recalling that Pakistan was among the first to recognise Somalia’s independence. He also highlighted the invaluable services rendered by Pakistani peacekeepers in Somalia as part of Pakistan’s commitment to international peace and security, as well as Somalia’s security and stability.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood further highlighted strong educational ties, with a number of Somali students studying in Pakistan and now contributing significantly to efforts for national development in their homeland.

Stressing the importance of trade and economic ties, he underscored the need to enhance the interface between business communities and chambers of commerce. He also noted shared positions at forums like the UN and OIC and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepen collaboration with Somalia under the ‘Engage Africa’ policy.

Given Somalia’s strategic location, he said it plays a key role in regional peace and maritime security. He expressed ISSI’s readiness to expand academic and policy collaboration with Somali institutions and appreciated the support of the Africa Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and PAIDAR.

Ambassador Hamid Asghar emphasized Africa’s vast untapped potential in trade, investment, and cooperation, urging Pakistan to deepen its engagement with the continent. He highlighted Somalia’s strategic location and stressed that peace and governance are key to its progress.

Citing Pakistan’s support through NADRA’s ID project and peacekeeping efforts, he called for a Preferential Trade Agreement and joint ventures in sectors like pharmaceuticals, ports, and agriculture. He also appreciated the vibrant Somali community in Pakistan and proposed expanding scholarships and cooperation rooted in shared values and faith.

Ms. Amina Khan, Director CAMEA, marked Somalia’s Independence Day as a tribute to the resilience and pride of its people. She reaffirmed Africa’s central place in Pakistan’s ‘Engage Africa’ policy and CAMEA’s commitment to deepening ties with Somalia. Highlighting Pakistan’s historic support and shared positions at multilateral forums, she also acknowledged the vibrant Somali diaspora in Pakistan. She called for greater collaboration in trade, investment, training, and institutional development based on mutual respect and shared goals.

Yasin Mire Mohamud, Deputy Head of Mission of Somalia to Pakistan, described the occasion as a tribute to Somalia’s progress, built on the sacrifices of its forefathers. He highlighted recent advancements in governance, infrastructure, education, and healthcare, as well as growing business and investment.

He called the joint election of Somalia and Pakistan to the UN Security Council a shared milestone. Expressing gratitude, he recalled Pakistan’s vital support during Somalia’s civil war and its role in peacekeeping and diplomacy, including backing the lifting of the arms embargo in 2023. He affirmed Somalia’s resolve to build a secure and prosperous future.

Ambassador Shahid Ali Seehar extended warm greetings to the Somali nation and highlighted the historic and growing ties since Somalia’s independence in 1960. He noted the strong convergence of views, especially as both countries currently serve as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

He mentioned Pakistan’s support, including a US$14 million grant for Somalia’s National ID System and increased scholarships for Somali students. Appreciating Somalia’s backing at multilateral forums, he called for greater cooperation in counterterrorism, boosting trade beyond US$72 million, and exploring maritime connectivity.

Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, in his vote of thanks, stated that Pakistan has great love and affection for Somalia. He added that a large Somali diaspora is benefiting from Pakistan’s educational facilities. He affirmed that there are no impediments in Pakistan-Somalia relations and these are expected to grow significantly in the future.