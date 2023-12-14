ISSI launches Pivot’s special edition reminiscing CPEC’s 10 years, brushing aside hostile propaganda

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Thursday launched the special edition of its flagship Pivot Magazine encompassing the ten years journey of achievements of the two friendly countries under the first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and brushing aside hostile propaganda against the path-breaking initiative.

The ISSI convened leading experts, diplomats, academia and media on the launching ceremony of the special edition of the Pivot Magazine titled “10 Years of CPEC; Unlocking Pakistan’s Potential and Future Prospects”.

In his opening remarks, Director General, ISSI Ambassador (R) Sohail Mahmood said this edition holds particular significance as it sheds light on the journey of the past decade travelled by Pakistan and China. He on behalf of the Institute extended his gratitude to the senior Chinese Embassy colleagues for their cooperation in compiling the publication.

Ambassador Mahmood noted that since it was the tenth year of celebration of CPEC, the visionary project of President Xi,

over the past seven decades, the Pak-China ties have emerged from strength to strength and are that’s why termed as all-weather strategic friendship. “Under CPEC, over 200,000 jobs have been created, and 30 projects related to energy and infrastructure have been completed,” he said.

The ISSI DG noted that the CPEC project was converted into a tangible reality at present, adding, “The second phase of CPEC focuses on energy mining, agriculture, e-commerce and other sectors. It will also cater for many other connectivity initiatives like ML-1, Karachi Circular Railway, and the full operationalization of the Gwadar Port.”

He added that the leadership on both sides agreed that the CPEC had entered into a new modern phase and therefore, conscious of the inimical attacks on CPEC exercising vigilance to protect it. The CPEC not only brought economic growth but enhanced regional coordination, he said.

Head CPSC, ISSI and Chief Editor of Pivot, Dr Talat Shabbir briefed the participants on the launching of special edition. He said the Institution had published 16 pivot issues and five special editions so far. He added that CPEC is a game changer for Pakistan and the region, whereas it has emerged from an infrastructure initiative to a multisectoral enterprise of economic development.

Dr Shabbir said the Pivot Special edition is highlighting the chronological order of achievements of Pakistan and China under CPEC. It has also delved on other facets of CPEC like it has created a platform for cross-border collaboration between investors and traders of both the friendly countries, bringing communities closer and together. He appreciated the researchers and contributors for their efforts in the compilation of the special edition.

He felicitated the Chinese Embassy for the launch of special edition and lauded its ever-ready cooperation.

Former Pakistani envoy to China, Ambassador Masood Khalid said Pakistan has benefitted from the CPEC and scores of projects have been completed that added to the economic security of the country.

He added that there have been agriculture, science and technology, social development and other new components of CPEC that made this initiative an all-encompassing initiative.

“We should welcome it and thank Chinese friends for supporting Pakistan when it was facing serious energy, infrastructure, and technology deficits. CPEC has unleashed a new discourse in Pakistan centered on development, where all our regions want to benefit from the dividends of the CPEC,” he added.

CPEC, he said had opened new opportunities for Pakistan, it has increased interest among the regional countries to benefit from it’s ports for their international trade.

“We will have to achieve harmonisation of policies to ensure smooth implementation of CPEC. We need to take an objective review and analysis of our progress made under CPEC and notice challenges that are bound to emerge to hamper our way and prepare to tackle them,” he said.

Executive Director, Euroasian Century Institute, Irfan Shahzad said the issues indicated by Pivot special edition are pertinent, whereas the publication can be used as a piece of reference for researchers, practitioners, and students working on CPEC. “It’s an encouragement for the youngsters to write for Pivot. However, in the effort to retrospect past ten years of CPEC, the ISSI should also write on the next ten years of CPEC,” he said.

Former, Pakistani Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi said the special edition is the high potency concentrated dose of positivity on CPEC which is very timely and necessarily required on CPEC.

There was a need to counter the negative propaganda against CPEC especially to sensitize the masses to observe CPEC as a transformational project, especially by the youth, the media and experts.

“CPEC has played an important role in the development of Gwadar Port. We are now thinking of developing new ports, blue economy etc. The foundation of CPEC has been laid which is very strong,” she added.

The second phase of CPEC would roll out jobs and increase trade and investment hence boosting socioeconomic development in the country, she said.

Acting, Deputy Head of Mission, Chinese Embassy, Bao Zhong said the credit goes to the leadership of China and Pakistan including the media, think tanks, and business community, and all those who played their role in making CPEC a success.

During the state visit of President Xi Jinping, she said the Chinese Premier opined to roll out CPEC across Pakistan to benefit every single individual of the country. “CPEC is the corridor of growth, livelihoods, green development, and openness,” she said.

“We are all confident about the future prospects of CPEC cooperation, whereas the Embassy is committed to promote positive outcomes and initiatives under CPEC,” she added.

Director General China, MoFA, Mohammad Aamir Khan said CPEC has added a new depth and dimension to Pak-China friendship and cooperation. “CPEC has helped in the development of over $25 billion infrastructure, and 8,000 MW electricity generation capacity. It will be transformed into a corridor of growth, livelihoods, green cooperation and innovations with an additional focus on food security, agriculture, innovation and environment preservation. We firmly believe that embracing the CPEC vision can help us overcome conflicts and create a win-win situation with thriving future for our coming generations,” he said.

Chairman ISSI BoG, Ambassador Khalid Mehmood said Pivot magazine had always promoted the China-Pakistan exemplary development promotion through the CPEC. “This special edition gives the genesis of CPEC, it’s contents and various projects, progress, and its prospects. It’s a comprehensive compendium on CPEC,” he added.

He added that the CPEC project had the distinction of combining both sea and land with a confluence point at Gwadar under its projects which would give a boost to western China.

He said it has been ensured that all projects under CPEC were people-centric, adding, “CPEC is the jewel in the BRI crown and will play it’s crucial role in other BRI projects development,” he said.