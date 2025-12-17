ISSI inks MoU with Uzbekistan’s leading think-tank DSC

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Wednesday hosted a delegation from Uzbekistan led by Eldor Sobirjonovich Tulyakov, Executive Director of the Development Strategy Center (DSC).

Rovshan Alimov, Deputy Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Pakistan, also attended the meeting, said a press release.

Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his welcome remarks, highlighted Pakistan’s ‘Vision Central Asia’ based on a comprehensive five-pronged framework that underpins Pakistan’s engagement with Central Asia — encompassing political and diplomatic engagement; trade and investment; energy and connectivity; security and defence; and people-to-people exchanges.

He emphasized that Uzbekistan’s reform-driven openness and connectivity aspirations closely align with Pakistan’s own vision for regional integration. Noting the steady expansion of bilateral cooperation in trade, transport, and energy connectivity, he cited tangible progress under the Pakistan–Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership, Transit Trade Agreement, advancements toward regional connectivity through the Trans-Afghan Railway, and the growing momentum in business-to-business exchanges as encouraging indicators of deeper integration.

He further underscored that the enduring cultural, religious, and spiritual affinities between Pakistan and Uzbekistan provide a strong civilizational foundation for strengthening historical linkages. In this context, he observed that the year 2026 will hold special significance for both countries, marking the 500th anniversary of the establishment of the Mughal Empire in the subcontinent by Zahir-ud-Din Babur, a native of Uzbekistan’s Ferghana Valley.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood also briefed the delegation on ISSI’s mission, vision, and ongoing activities and stressed the importance of expanded think-tank and academic exchanges between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Executive Director Tulyakov, in his remarks, acknowledged the deep bonds of history, faith, culture, and shared traditions between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, while highlighting the steadily expanding scope of bilateral cooperation.

He lauded the strategic partnership between the two countries as a vital foundation for further elevating the relationship to new heights and appreciated Pakistan’s generous offer of access to its seaports as a significant facilitative step for enhancing Uzbekistan’s trade connectivity. While outlining the contours of people-centric development currently underway in Uzbekistan, he proposed further broadening of the ambit of cooperation between the two countries by focusing on improved air connectivity, expanded academic and scholarly exchanges, and the promotion of tourism.

The talks were followed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between ISSI and DSC aimed at fostering joint research initiatives, expert exchanges, collaborative publications, and sustained academic engagement.