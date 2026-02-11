ISSI, IIPE sign MoU to enhance research, policy cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted a delegation from the Institute of International Politics and Economics (IIPE), led by Prof. Dr. Branislav Ðordevic, Director IIPE, and Dr. Ivona Ladevac, Deputy Director IIPE, for a call-on meeting and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The ISSI side was led by Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman, Board of Governors, ISSI, and was accompanied by Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director, China–Pakistan Study Centre at ISSI, and Muhammad Taimur Fahad Khan, Research Associate at ISSI, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Emphasis was placed on the importance of establishing and strengthening institutional linkages between academic and think-tank communities of Pakistan and Serbia, particularly in the areas of joint research, policy dialogue, and academic exchange.

The discussions were followed by the signing of an MoU aimed at formalising institutional cooperation. The MoU was signed by Prof. Dr. Branislav Ðordevic on behalf of IIPE and Ambassador Khalid Mahmood on behalf of Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Concluding the engagement, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood presented ISSI mementos to the visiting delegation as a gesture of goodwill, reaffirming ISSI’s commitment to fostering sustained academic and research collaboration with IIPE.