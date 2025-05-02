ISSI huddle on India’s post-Pahalgam aggressive posturing and Pakistan’s response

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 02 (APP): In the wake of India’s aggressive posturing in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack in IIOJK, the India Study Centre (ISC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized an In-House Discussion (IHD), titled “Pahalgam Attack and India’s Aggressive Posturing: Implications and Response Options for Pakistan.”

The aim was to critically examine the domestic and external determinants of India’s belligerent stance and the sustainability of its measures announced against Pakistan.

The other objective was to analyze Pakistan’s response in all its dimensions and suggest further measures, if any, to counter ongoing Indian moves in the diplomatic, information and security domains, said a press release issued on Friday.

The IHD was attended by diplomats, practitioners, academics, heads of think-tanks, and security experts.

Participants noted that while leveling allegations against Pakistan, India had not held any investigations, nor presented any evidence. The international media had reported that India was seeking to make its case against Pakistan without providing any credible proof of its alleged complicity.

Participants also noted that India was seeking to mischievously project condemnation of the Pahalgam attack by a large number of countries as some kind of endorsement of New Delhi’s bellicose actions.

“In actual fact, Pakistan’s reasonable offer for a neutral and transparent investigation had been viewed positively by many in the international community”, they added.

India and Pakistan were also being urged to de-escalate the situation and maintain peace and security in South Asia. There was also realization in the world community that the unresolved Kashmir dispute continued to imperil regional peace and stability.

Participants viewed India’s measures including unilaterally and illegally putting the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in “abeyance” as part of its provocative and escalatory behavior.

In this context, they emphasized that India’s present and intended actions to weaponise water were in clear violation of the Treaty and the International Law and that Pakistan was fully within its rights to take this matter to every appropriate international forum.

While lauding Pakistan’s overall response to the Indian actions as contained in the NSC statement of 24 April 2025, participants noted that Islamabad had reiterated both its ability and resolve to give a befitting response to any military misadventure by India.

Participants stressed the need for the international community to scrutinize irresponsible Indian attitude that could push the South Asian region to a dangerous conflict and humanitarian catastrophe. They also forth put ideas that could help further fortify Pakistan’s efforts in the relevant domains.