ISSI hosts high-level roundtable with Chinese delegation comprising IDCPC members & leading scholars

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Wednesday, hosted wide-ranging Roundtable with Chinese delegation comprising senior officials from the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) and accomplished scholars from China’s leading Universities.

The participants from Pakistan side included eminent practitioners and academics. The discourse focused on the evolving global order, regional developments, the centrality of China in Pakistan’s foreign policy, and ways to strengthen CPEC and the Pakistan-China ‘All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’. It also highlighted the importance of forging robust people-to-people ties through enhanced engagement with youth, media, and academia, and the optimal utilisation of social media platforms, said a press release.

The Chinese delegation was led by Mr. LEI Xin, Deputy Director General of the Information Center, IDCPC. He was accompanied by DING Hui, ZHU Caiyun, ZHOU Chenyu, Prof. Zhang Jiadong, HUANG Yunsong, ZHANG Jiegen, and MA Zheng—respected scholars and senior officials from Fudan University, Sichuan University, and Sun Yat-sen University.

On the ISSI side, participants included Ambassador Zamir Akram, Ambassador Masood Khalid, Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi, Ambassador Babar Amin, Mr. S. M. Hali, Mr. Khalid Banuri, Dr. Hassan Daud Butt, Dr. Azhar Ahmad, and others.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI emphasized that the Pakistan-China relationship is a unique model in inter-state relations, founded on the principles of mutual respect, mutual trust, and unwavering support for each other’s issues of core interest.

He reaffirmed that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) remains a central pillar of this partnership, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s economic development and regional connectivity. He underscored Pakistan’s pride in China’s peaceful rise under President Xi Jinping’s visionary leadership and reiterated that Pakistan’s strategic partnership with China enjoys national consensus and is vital for regional stability and prosperity. He expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of bilateral ties across all domains, including political, economic, security, and people-to-people exchanges.

In his remarks, Mr. LEI Xin shared valuable insights on the role of the IDCPC’s Information Center in supporting the CPC’s external engagements. He introduced the center’s innovative “one body, two wings” framework—focused on data-driven research, international think tank collaborations, and global media analysis. Mr. Lei expressed sincere appreciation for ISSI’s longstanding partnership with Chinese academic and strategic community. He reiterated China’s commitment to enhancing exchanges across political, academic, and media sectors, and emphasized the importance of mutual learning and dialogue to strengthen understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

During the in-depth discussion, participants exchanged views and perspectives on a wide range of topics, including regional stability, economic resilience, emerging technologies, people-to-people exchanges, and educational cooperation. It was agreed that both countries must work together to counter any misperceptions orchestrated by motivated parties, deepen strategic communication, and expand opportunities for collaboration at all levels—governmental, academic, and societal. The discussions also reflected a strong mutual desire to ensure that the next phase of Pakistan-China cooperation remains dynamic, inclusive, and future-oriented.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG, ISSI, emphasized the importance of enhancing cultural and people-to-people ties to further enrich the relationship. He reaffirmed that this enduring friendship is a valuable legacy to be preserved and passed on to future generations.