Israel committing war crimes against innocent Palestinians: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 06 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Israel, encouraged by global silence and without any care for the consequences, was committing war crimes against Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank.

“The killing of 12 Palestinians including five children as a result of the Israeli aerial and ground operations in Jenin Refugee Camp may just be a statistic to the world, but they are real people of flesh and blood who are being massacred for demanding their fundamental rights,” he wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister said the sight of thousands of refugees being forced to flee the camp owing to Israeli air strikes would continue to haunt the world conscience.