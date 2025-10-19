Sunday, October 19, 2025
HomeNationalISPR releases new song
National

ISPR releases new song

4
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Oct 19 (APP):The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday released a new song titled “Qaum kay Shaheedo Tumhen Salam” (Salute to the Martyrs of the Nation).
In this powerful national anthem, the ISPR paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the homeland. Through this song, the entire nation honors and salutes those who sacrificed everything for the survival of our beloved country and the eradication of terrorism.
The stories of these brave souls who gave their lives for the nation remain alive in the hearts of all Pakistanis. The song also pays homage to the martyrdom of innocent children and women, acknowledging their tragic sacrifices.
Every Pakistani feels immense pride in the sacrifices of these courageous men who were martyred in cowardly terrorist attacks. The song reinforces the nation’s unwavering resolve to continue sacrificing for the homeland until the very last drop of blood. Each drop spilled by these martyrs guarantees the survival and peace of Pakistan.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan