Rawalpindi, Aug 2 (APP): August 5th, 2020 marks one year of abrogation of Article 370 and lockdown & curfew in Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In this regard, ISPR released new Song on Youm-e-Istehsal, highlighting Kashmir uprising, sufferings of Kashmiris & human rights violations by Indian Army.