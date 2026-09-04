ISPR Internship Programme 2026 students visit PMA

RAWALPINDI, Sep 4 (APP):As part of their study tour, participants of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Internship Programme 2026 visited the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, where they were given an opportunity to gain first-hand insight into the training and professional development of future officers.

During the visit, the interns witnessed the cadets’ parade and observed various training activities conducted at the academy. They were also briefed about the functioning of different departments and the comprehensive educational and professional training imparted to cadets.

An interactive session was also arranged with the Commandant of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, providing the students an opportunity to engage in meaningful discussion and gain a deeper understanding of the academy’s role and training framework.

The interns further interacted with male and female cadets and exchanged views on different aspects of their routine, training, education and overall development.

Reflecting on their experience, the students described the visit to PMA Kakul as highly informative and memorable. They particularly appreciated the opportunity to witness first-hand the rigorous education, training, discipline and professional grooming that prepare cadets for their future responsibilities as military officers.