Isphanyar felicitates gov on the budget approval

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary for State and Frontier Region (SAFRON), MNA Isphanyar M Bhandara has congratulated the Prime Minister and the government on the approval of a balanced and realistic federal budget for 2025–26.

In a statement issued on Saturday he said, at a time of economic strain, maintaining targeted relief for the poor — through BISP, food security and agricultural support — while scaling back blanket subsidies is a responsible move.

The increase in government employees’ salaries is a welcome step for salaried households, and the enhanced defense allocation, in light of recent tensions with India, rightly reinforces our national security priorities.

This budget reflects both empathy and resolve, he said.