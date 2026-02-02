ISM Smart Group scam: NAB to return Rs600m to victims

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will hold a ceremony at its headquarters here on Tuesday to return recovered funds to victims of the ISM Smart Group scam as part of its ongoing accountability and public relief efforts.

An official told APP on Monday that a refund ceremony would be held at National Accountability Bureau Headquarters, Islamabad, on February 3, 2026, during which approximately Rs600 million would be returned to affectees in the first phase of repayments.

He said that as a result of NAB’s effective, comprehensive and result-oriented actions, recoveries worth Rs1 billion had already been made in the mega financial fraud case, with phased disbursement to victims currently underway. The official added that the recovery process for a further Rs2.5 billion was in progress.

The official said the case marked another significant recovery by NAB in housing and investment frauds, noting that the main accused was in custody and concrete steps were being taken to ensure that looted public money was returned to rightful owners.

He said the ISM Smart Group case reflected NAB’s renewed and effective strategy aimed at combining strict accountability with immediate public relief and systemic reforms to restore public trust in state institutions.