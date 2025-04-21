Islamabad’s ‘Flower and Birds Exhibition 2025’ draws thousands, promotes green city vision

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, visited the “Flower and Birds Exhibition 2025” at Rose & Jasmine Garden on Monday, praising its success in attracting families and promoting environmental awareness.

Organized by CDA’s Environment Wing, the exhibition showcased vibrant flowers, rare plants, and exotic birds, with sales reaching millions of rupees.

Randhawa affirmed plans to expand such events annually, including fruit, tree, and bird exhibitions in major parks to enhance public recreation.

“We are committed to making Islamabad a clean, green city,” said Randhawa, highlighting ongoing infrastructure projects, highway expansions, and beautification efforts with eco-friendly plants.

He directed officials to accelerate summer flower planting and green belt enhancements.

The chairman commended the Environment Wing, led by Member Talat Gondal, for their dedication and urged continued efforts to boost tourism through sustainable development.

The exhibition, part of CDA’s broader environmental initiatives, drew widespread public appreciation for its blend of nature and leisure.