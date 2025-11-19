Islamabad to get new footpaths, improved streetlights under citywide upgrade

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Islamabad’s aging footpaths and streetlight network are set for a major overhaul as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) moves ahead with a comprehensive restoration and upgradation plan for all sectors of the capital.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday.Senior officials including Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza and DG Works were also present.

Under the plan, existing footpaths across sectors will be repaired, while new pedestrian routes will be constructed where needed.

Faulty streetlights and damaged poles will be replaced, and additional lighting infrastructure will be installed to enhance visibility and safety in residential and commercial areas.

Alongside the pedestrian and lighting improvements, the wider project includes road construction and repair, re-carpeting, patchwork, installation of signage, lane marking and rubber speed breakers.

Sewerage and drainage systems—along with manholes and kerb stones—are also set for rehabilitation.

Officials briefed the meeting that surveys of all sectors and marakiz have been completed, and the Engineering Wing has finalised initial cost estimates after reviewing older neighbourhoods.

Chairman Randhawa directed that work begin simultaneously in key commercial zones including Super Market, Jinnah Super, Aabpara, Karachi Company and Blue Area.

He also instructed that traders and the business community be kept fully engaged during the repair phase to minimise inconvenience.

He further called for improved cleanliness measures in older sectors, emphasising high-quality and cost-effective execution.

The CDA chief also ordered the engagement of architects for beautification and the procurement of modern machinery to support the restoration drive.

Randhawa said the initiative aims to provide residents with upgraded civic facilities while enhancing the overall appearance and functioning of Islamabad.