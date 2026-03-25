Islamabad to get 100 recharge wells under CDA water improvement plan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to accelerate a series of short- and long-term measures to improve the water supply system in Islamabad, including the construction of around 100 rainwater recharge wells, 20 water storage tanks and stricter enforcement of rooftop rainwater harvesting.

The decisions were reviewed at a meeting held at CDA Headquarters on Wednesday under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The meeting was attended by CDA Board Member Planning and Design Dr Khalid Hafiz, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, DG Islamabad Water Imran Ali Zaidi and other relevant officers.

Officials briefed the meeting on the progress of various water-related projects and initiatives in the federal capital. The meeting was informed that work was underway on the rehabilitation and upgradation of waterworks, conduction pipelines, water treatment plants and water pumps.

The participants were also told that the installation of the SCADA system and flow meters was in progress to introduce a modern monitoring mechanism for the capital’s water supply system.

A key focus of the meeting was rainwater storage and groundwater recharge. Officials said around 100 rainwater recharge wells would be constructed at various locations in Islamabad to help raise groundwater levels and reduce wastage of rainwater.

In addition, around 20 water storage tanks would be built in different parts of the city for rainwater storage.

The meeting was informed that rooftop rainwater harvesting had already been made mandatory under CDA building bylaws.

Chairman Randhawa directed the relevant authorities to ensure strict compliance with the requirement across the capital.

The CDA chairman also reviewed the mechanism for water tanker services and public complaints.

The meeting was told that a dashboard-based system had been established to improve tanker operations and address water-related complaints more effectively.

The meeting further discussed progress on dam projects in Islamabad. Officials said the feasibility study for Shahdra Dam had been completed and the design phase was in its final stages.

The feasibility study for Dotara Dam was also under way and was expected to be completed by May 2026.

Progress on the establishment of three sewage treatment plants along Korang Nullah also came under review.

The meeting was informed that the project would be executed on an EPC basis and the process to hire a design consultant was under way.

The participants were also told that the PC-I for 11 wetlands in Islamabad had been approved, while site selection for the wetlands was continuing. Work on two wetlands has already begun in collaboration with FDO.

Chairman Randhawa directed the departments concerned to ensure clear timelines for all water-related projects and initiatives so that they could be completed without delay.

He also directed officials to ensure timely delivery of water bills to consumers and ordered the establishment of a mechanism to make sure bills are delivered every month without delay.

Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa said an autonomous Islamabad Water Agency had been established to find permanent solutions to water issues and modernise the capital’s water supply system.

He said the measures were aimed at making Islamabad’s water supply system more efficient, transparent and effective.