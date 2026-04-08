Islamabad Talks on April 10 as US, Iran ceasefire agreed everywhere, including Lebanon

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): As the United States and Iran have agreed to an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon, the stage is set for direct negotiations in Islamabad on Friday, April 10, 2026, aimed at finalising a “conclusive agreement” to settle all disputes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the breakthrough on Wednesday, that both Iran and the US, along with their allies, had agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere.

“With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, effective immediately,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

Warmly welcoming the “sagacious gesture” from both sides, he invited the delegations of the US and Iran to Islamabad on April 10 for further talks to achieve a “conclusive agreement.”

“We earnestly hope that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days,” PM Shehbaz added.

Following the ceasefire, the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, in a statement, also announced that their armed forces would cease the “defensive operations” if attacks against Iran were halted. Besides, for a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be possible via coordination with Iran’s armed forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.

The Council also announced that the negotiations would be held in Islamabad to finalize the details.

“The negotiations will begin on Friday in Islamabad. Iran will allocate two weeks for these negotiations and the timeframe may be extended by mutual agreement of the two sides.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also thanked PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their tireless efforts seeking an end to the war in the region.