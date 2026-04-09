Islamabad Set for Key Talks as Mohsin Naqvi, Natalie Baker Finalize Arrangements

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP): Pakistan is gearing up for a significant round of diplomatic engagements as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and U.S. Ambassador Natalie Baker met in Islamabad on Thursday to review preparations for high-level talks scheduled to take place tomorrow.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Interior, the two sides held an extensive discussion on the evolving situation in the Middle East. They welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement, terming it a positive development for regional stability.

Ambassador Baker acknowledged Pakistan’s active diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation, praising Islamabad’s “sincere and constructive role” in supporting peace initiatives.

A key focus of the meeting was the finalization of arrangements for Wednesday’s high-level talks, which are expected to draw significant international attention.

Minister Naqvi briefed the U.S. envoy on the comprehensive security and coordination plan devised to facilitate the visit of senior American officials.

He confirmed that U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, businessman Steve Witkoff, and senior advisor Jared Kushner will attend the discussions as special guests.

Naqvi assured that foolproof security measures are in place to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of all meetings and movements.

The meeting underscored the continuing cooperation between Pakistan and the United States, particularly in areas of regional security and diplomatic coordination. Both sides expressed optimism that the upcoming engagements in Islamabad would help strengthen bilateral ties and contribute to broader regional stability.