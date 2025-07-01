Islamabad Police successfully trace out blind murder cases; Talal Chaudhry

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP):Islamabad Police have successfully traced out several blind murder cases, including the high-profile killing of Sardar Fahim, using modern investigative techniques and swift action, State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing along with senior police officials, the minister praised the police for solving multiple complex cases that had left the city gripped by fear. “The professional handling of these cases deserves appreciation,” he said.

Among the cases solved were the murder of Islamic University student Iman, Sana Yusuf’s case, the rape of a foreign woman, the kidnapping of a 3-year-old, and multiple robbery-related killings. The minister emphasized that real culprits—not just suspects—have been arrested and their identities publicly confirmed.

He noted that Islamabad Police are also improving their capacity, punishing internal wrongdoers, and setting an example for other law enforcement agencies in Pakistan.

While declining to comment on personnel controversies, Chaudhry reaffirmed that competent officers would be protected from political pressure.

The Inspector General of Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi sharing details, unveiled the successful resolution of the high-profile murder of Sardar Fahim a chilling crime that initially offered no clues, suspects, or digital traces.

The IG, joined by senior police officials, stated firmly, “It is our duty to protect the lives and property of the people. These blind murders were deeply saddening, but thanks to the professionalism and sense of responsibility shown by our officers, every single case has been solved. The results are 100 percent.”

Among the cases cited were the killings of Sardar Fahim, 22-year-old university student Iman, 17-year-old social media influencer Sana Yusuf, the abduction of three-year-old Muhammad Azlan, the rape and murder of a foreign woman, the double homicide of two women near Loi Behr Police Station, and the targeted killings of Hamza Khan and social worker Ishtiaq Ahmed Abbasi. Each was initially a blind case, devoid of any clear direction, and many were concluded in under 24 hours.

The Fahim murder, in particular, presented a complex and confounding challenge. On the night of June 25, Fahim was found dead inside his home. The scene was chaotic, the evidence scattered, and the motive unclear. CCTV footage yielded nothing conclusive, and forensic tools failed to provide adequate leads. As one officer remarked, “Even our most scientific approaches fell short. It was then that we returned to basics human intelligence and traditional investigative methods.”

DIG Jawad Qamar led a massive operation involving 11 dedicated teams, split between investigation and operations units. SSP Investigation Usman took charge of six teams, while SSP Operations Shoaib led five. The teams included homicide experts, seasoned investigators, intelligence officers, even traffic constables with strong local knowledge. A CIA unit led by DSP Salman Shah was also mobilized.

The first step was preserving the crime scene to avoid contamination. Then came an exhaustive investigation that spanned Islamabad and beyond Rawalpindi, Attock, Peshawar. Investigators examined under-construction buildings near the crime site, questioned domestic staff, and reviewed criminal records of laborers and employees in the vicinity. They worked methodically, using a mix of shoe-leather police work and cutting-edge digital tools. In total, 271 CCTV feeds were reviewed, and geofencing was carried out in 29 locations. More than 4,100 phone call records were analyzed.

Fifty-seven suspects were interrogated directly, and over 200 known offenders were cross-checked across different jails in Punjab, including Adiala, Kot Lakhpat, and Camp Jail. Nine targeted raids were conducted based on data gathered through intelligence software like Extreme Edge and the efforts of IT experts like Abbas, whose contributions were critical.

It took six days of relentless work before investigators developed a credible lead. They launched simultaneous operations in Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Chiniot nearly 350 kilometers from the capital and arrested the two suspects. The weapon used in the crime was recovered, along with stolen items. The motive was established: robbery.

One of the accused, a repeat offender with over 25 FIRs in Punjab and two previous imprisonments, had surveyed the neighborhood for low-activity houses. On the night of the murder, both suspects entered Fahim’s residence intending to rob. Fahim resisted. In the struggle, he was struck multiple times with a rod and later bound and tortured. The suspects ransacked the house before fleeing.

This case, once a blind mystery, was cracked not by chance, but through the tireless, coordinated work of the Islamabad Police an effort praised by the IG and echoed by every officer involved. “The real test begins now,” a senior officer said. “We must ensure these criminals do not escape justice.”

The press conference also highlighted broader successes. Despite ongoing criticism, officials pointed out that crime in Islamabad had been reduced by 37% in the past year, and 59% in certain categories. The police are not only solving blind murder cases but are also actively addressing crimes like vehicle theft and armed robberies many concluded within hours.

As the briefing concluded, the IG emphasized that while public criticism of the police is often justified, achievements must also be recognized. “The same force that is criticized also performs miracles. These officers worked day and night, without jurisdictional egos, without personal credit, only for one goal justice.”

He reiterated that Islamabad Police, whether confronting terrorism, illegal gatherings, or cold-blooded murders, were building their capacity, punishing corrupt officers, and aiming to set a national standard. With this breakthrough, they believe they are not just solving crimes they are rebuilding public trust, case by case.