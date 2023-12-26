Islamabad Police rejects propaganda of Baloch Yakjehti Council

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Islamabad police has rejected the propaganda of Baloch Yakjehti council about any maltreatment with the protesters from Balochistan.

Infect, despite the provocative behaviour of the protesters the police exercised maximum restraint and treated the protesters as per law, a statement issued by the Islamabad police here on Monday said.

the statement also rejected the claim of water cannon used by police against women and children in cold weather, saying, there were no women or children at the place where the water cannon was used to disperse the protestors.

the police also rejected the allegation about still keeping 100 protesters in custody, adding, that 200 arrested protestors had already been released on the directions of the Prime Minister’s committee and governor Balochistan.

giving the details of the happenings, the statement said that the police peacefully stopped the Baloch protestors from entering the Red Zone.

Contrary to the propaganda, the Islamabad administration and police allowed the protestors led by Dr. Mah Rang and Sami Deen Baloch to enter Islamabad.

The Islamabad police allowed the protestors to hold a sit-in at F-9 Park with full security, but the protestors rejected the offer and proceeded towards the red zone.

A large number of masked baton-carrying protesters reached the National Press Club and the protesters blocked the Srinagar highway, shouting slogans against the state.

According to the statement, due to protest the federal capital faced road closure while hundreds of vehicles and passengers got stuck in traffic and normal life was greatly affected.

The statement clarified that during this whole saga, no force was used, but the protestors were requested to remain peaceful.

However, a strong propaganda campaign was launched at the national and international level through social media regarding maltreatment with women and children.

The administration and police officials also visited the protest site and took strict security measures in view of the terror threat, said the statement.

It further stated that some miscreants were spreading rumours and propaganda to spread hatred against institutions and to gain cheap fame.

However, despite all propaganda the Islamabad Police was providing full security to the people gathered at the protest site.

The security of everyone in the capital is the first priority of Islamabad Police, the statement said adding that it was the duty of the police to ensure the writ of the state as well as the safety of the people’s lives and property.

Peaceful demonstration is the right of every citizen but disrupting normal life and challenging the writ of the state cannot be tolerated, the statement concluded.