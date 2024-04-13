Islamabad Police organises Eid feast for martyrs families, police officials

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):The Islamabad Capital Police organised an Eid festival for paying tribute to the valiant martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty where the Families of all martyrs of Islamabad Capital Police were invited to the Police Lines Headquarters

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters Hasan Raza Khan, along with senior police officers, officials and families of martyrs offered Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers at the Police Lines Headquarters Masjid, a public relations officer on Saturday said.

A smart contingent of police presented the guard of honour to the families of the martyrs. The families of the martyrs visited the martyrs’ memorial and recited Fatiha.

All senior police officers, including DIG Headquarters Hasan Raza Khan celebrated Eid with the families of martyrs and police officers and officials.

On this occasion, DIG Hassan said that 62 officers of the Islamabad Capital Police sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Islamabad Capital Police never forgot the sacrifices of it’s martyrs.

He further said that, living nations never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs. The brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the peace of the country are the proud asset of the Islamabad Capital Police.

DIG Hassan and other senior police officers also distributed the gifts among the martyrs’ families. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, events were also organized for officers and officials at different police stations, where senior police officers participated and celebrated Eid with their subordinates.