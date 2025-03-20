27 C
Islamabad Police nab 16 in illegal arms and narcotics crackdown

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Islamabad Capital Police have launched a crackdown against illegal arms and drug dealers, arresting 16 suspects in the last 48 hours and registering cases against them.
A public relations officer told APP on Thursday that the crackdown was conducted under the directives of senior officials to curb crime in the capital.
He said that during the operations, law enforcement officers recovered six pistols of different calibers, one rifle along with ammunition, from the arrested suspects.
He further stated that the police also confiscated 3,480 grams of heroin, 560 grams of hashish, and 1,448 grams of crystal meth (Ice) from drug peddlers.
He said cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations are underway to dismantle networks involved in illegal arms trade and drug trafficking.
DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq emphasized that ensuring the safety and security of citizens remains the top priority of the Islamabad Police.
