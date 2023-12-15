Islamabad Police Introduce Digital License Management System

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): Islamabad police have implemented the Digital License Management System (DLMS) which effectively consolidates information on suspects as well as e-challan defaulters and helps to apprehend offenders and ensure prompt fine payment by e-challan violators.

The Safe City Command and Control Center forwarded a list of 145 violators to Police Khidmat Center and traffic offices. Subsequently, 82 violators visited traffic offices to settle a total of 995 e-challans, while the licenses of the remaining 63 violators were suspended.

CPO Safe City/Traffic announced that the fully operational Digital License Management System was updated December 13, 2023.

Furthermore, individuals who neglect to settle their e-challans will face legal consequences, and police facilities may be withheld. The recently introduced Brief Cam alerts and cameras from Safe City are being utilized to track the vehicles of e-challan violators, ensuring compliance with legal requirements.

To check e-challans, citizens can visit the Islamabad Capital Police official website www.islamabadpolice.gov.pk or use the provided link https://ict.islamabadpolice.gov.pk:8081/veri/verify_e_challan.php by entering their vehicle registration number.

Violators can conveniently pay their challans through the Jazz Cash mobile app or the JS Bank wallet.

Non-compliance with fine payments will result in stringent legal action against the violators. The Islamabad Capital Police emphasize that ensuring peace, security, and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens in Islamabad is among the top priorities.