Islamabad police enhances security measures in red zone

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):Islamabad police have implemented enhanced security measures in the high security zone and directed officials to remain vigilant during their shifts, keeping a close eye on suspicious vehicles and individuals.

In a recent directive, ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the need for a proactive approach to ensure the safety of pivotal government and private establishments, diplomatic missions, and other vital assets situated within the high security zone. The directive called for a meticulous focus on effective security protocols to swiftly address any untoward incidents.

SP High Security Zone, Saud Khan, led a crucial meeting with police officers and representatives from various government and private institutions operating within the Red Zone. During the meeting, attendees were briefed on the importance of upholding the highest standards of diligence and professionalism in their duties.

Security personnel assigned to the Red Zone were specifically instructed to remain vigilant during their shifts, keeping a close eye on suspicious vehicles and individuals. The aim is to fortify the security apparatus, ensuring a rapid response to any potential security threats.

SP High Security Zone emphasized the significance of fostering positive relationships with citizens and encouraged security personnel to engage with the community. A special appeal was made to the public, urging them to report any perceived suspicious activity or individuals promptly. The designated helpline “Pukar-15” is available for citizens to communicate any security concerns.

These proactive security measures underscore the commitment of Islamabad Capital City Police to safeguarding the High Security Zone and maintaining the overall security and well-being of the capital city. The concerted efforts of law enforcement and the cooperation of the public are essential in creating a secure environment for all residents and stakeholders in the Red Zone.