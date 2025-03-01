17.7 C
Islamabad
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalIslamabad Police deploys 3,300 officers for foolproof Ramazan security
National

Islamabad Police deploys 3,300 officers for foolproof Ramazan security

18
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):Islamabad Capital Police has devised a comprehensive security plan for Ramazan, deploying over 3,300 officers across the district to ensure public safety, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq announced.
Islamabad Police deploys 3,300 officers for foolproof Ramazan security
A public relations officer told APP on Saturday that an important meeting, chaired by DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq, was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, zonal SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs to finalize security measures.
Islamabad Police deploys 3,300 officers for foolproof Ramazan security
Emphasizing the importance of public safety, DIG Tariq directed officers to sacrifice their comfort and remain vigilant in protecting mosques, markets, shopping centers, and other key locations.
He stressed the need for heightened security in response to the current situation, instructing personnel to closely monitor suspicious individuals.
He further directed that entry into mosques and imambargahs be restricted to a single gate, with thorough screening via metal detectors. Parking areas must be kept away from religious sites, while private guards and designated personnel from mosque and imambargah administrations will assist in security duties.
To support officers on duty, DIG Tariq instructed officials to ensure the provision of suhoor and iftar. He also ordered strict action against professional beggars and their facilitators.
During prayer times, SDPOs and station house officers will personally oversee security arrangements. Officers must remain alert, particularly during prayers, Taraweeh, and iftar, performing their duties with dedication and patriotism. Security at mosques, imambargahs, and areas designated for women’s Taraweeh prayers will be further strengthened.
Additionally, DIG Tariq called for meetings with mosque administrations and peace committee members to enhance coordination. He also urged collaboration with local authorities to secure Ramazan bazaars effectively.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan