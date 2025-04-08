Islamabad Police Constable laid to rest with full protocol & honours

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP):Muhammad Rashid, a devoted official serving as the caretaker ( Khadam Masjid) of the Jamia Mosque at Police Lines Headquarters, passed away and was laid to rest with full honours and protocol on Tuesday.

A spokesperson told APP that the funeral prayer was offered at Police Lines Headquarters and was attended by a large number of senior officers, including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters/Securit.

DIG Raza, along with other senior officers, laid a floral wreath on the deceased’s body, offered fateha, and expressed condolences to the grieved family.

He said the late Muhammad Rashid had been serving as a constable in Islamabad Police and was known for his dedicated service at the mosque within the Police Lines.

He said after the funeral prayer, the deceased’s body was sent to his native town for burial with full official protocols.

He said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directed senior officers to ensure full support and assistance to the family of the deceased, stating that “Every officer and jawan of the police force is a valuable asset, and their families will be looked after in every possible way.”