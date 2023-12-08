Islamabad Police arrests 25 outlaws, recovers illegal weapons & narcotics

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory Police apprehended 25 outlaws including 12 professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to the Police spokesperson, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified its crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

He said the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Saleem Sajid and recovered ten liters of alcohol from his possession, while another police team arrested an accused namely Haroon Masih involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

The Secretariat police team arrested two accused namely Shahzad Ahmed and Zubair Ud din and recovered 751 grams of heroin from their possession.

Similarly, the Karachi Company Police team arrested three accused namely Rukhsar, Sheraz and Junaid Masih and recovered six wine bottles and 20 litres of alcohol from their possession.

The Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Ashiq Hussain and recovered 1,120 grams of heroin from his possession. The Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Umar Zaib and Muhammad Shahzad involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

Furthermore, the Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Shahbaz Abbas and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Jahanzaib and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.

The Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Fashar and recovered 230 grams of heroin from his possession.

The cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police arrested 12 professional baggers and registered cases against them under the Beggar Act.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.