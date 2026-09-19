Islamabad officials review security, law and order

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP):Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Saturday reviewed security and law and order arrangements at major entry and exit points and other important locations across the capital.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), the officials inspected various areas to assess police deployment, traffic management and the preparedness of relevant departments to respond to any emerging situation.

During the visit, the chief commissioner directed the administration and police to maintain heightened vigilance and ensure close coordination among all concerned departments. He said maintaining law and order was a top priority and stressed that citizens, traders, businesses, professionals and government employees should be able to carry out their lawful activities without unnecessary disruption.

He said the law would be enforced without discrimination and that action would be taken in accordance with the law against activities that threatened public peace or disrupted routine life.

The officials also reviewed security arrangements at sensitive locations and directed field officers to remain alert and ensure a timely response to any law and order situation.

The IGP briefed the officials on the prevailing security situation, police deployment and measures being taken to facilitate the movement of citizens.

The chief commissioner and IGP also directed police and other departments to strengthen monitoring through Safe City cameras and maintain effective coordination with the district administration and Capital Development Authority.

They further instructed authorities to keep security arrangements at major entry and exit points and other important locations under continuous review to ensure effective preparedness and a prompt response to any emerging security or law and order concerns.