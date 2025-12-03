Islamabad moves toward tech-driven crackdown on illegal foreign nationals

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP): Islamabad is set to tighten monitoring of undocumented foreign nationals through a combination of door-to-door surveys, digital data integration and curbs on utility access, officials decided at a high-level meeting of the Special Task Force on Wednesday.

Chaired by Chief Commissioner and CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa at the CDA Headquarters, the meeting underscored a shift from conventional enforcement to a centralised, tech-supported system aimed at identifying and removing illegally residing foreigners from the capital and adjoining districts.

Senior officials, including IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, attended the meeting. Police and administration representatives from Rawalpindi, Attock, Haripur and Murree joined via video link along with officers from the Interior Ministry, NADRA and PTA.

Officials briefed the forum that the repatriation process for undocumented foreign nationals was progressing rapidly and that most had opted for voluntary departure.

Action was also underway against landlords who continued to rent out their properties to illegal residents.

To tighten monitoring, the Chief Commissioner ordered consolidation of all district-level data into the Interior Ministry’s central dashboard, stressing that no accommodation, employment or utility services — including electricity — should be provided to those living in the country illegally.

The capital police chief said strict measures would be taken to dismantle informal settlements and pursue cases involving foreigners seeking medical treatment using forged identification.

In a significant digital move, authorities reported that a door-to-door data collection drive was accelerating across the capital. Survey teams have already covered more than 25,000 families, with the target of documenting nearly 100,000 households in the coming months.

To support the drive, a self-enumerator mobile app has been launched, allowing residents to submit information about their families, tenants, employees and any foreign nationals living with them. All information is being stored securely with NADRA, officials said.

The meeting was also informed that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had begun blocking SIM cards issued to undocumented individuals, while more than 52,000 vehicles in Islamabad had already been issued M-Tags under a widening digital identification system.

Randhawa said the integrated measures aim not only to enforce immigration laws but also to strengthen surveillance and security mechanisms across Islamabad. “The objective is to make the capital a safe and secure city,” he added.