Islamabad launches cashless system as part of drive to become Pakistan’s first digital city

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):Islamabad has formally introduced a cashless payment system at the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) One-Window Directorate, in what officials describe as a major step towards turning the capital into Pakistan’s first cashless model city.

The initiative was inaugurated by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Saturday alongside senior CDA officials and representatives from commercial banks and financial technology firms.

Chairman Randhawa said the move was in line with the government’s broader vision, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, to modernise public services and promote digital governance.

He said the new system would make payments faster, more transparent and secure, while reducing the need for citizens to carry cash.

“Our goal is that no one in Islamabad should have to carry money in their pocket — all transactions should be digital, safe and convenient,” he said.

Officials briefed the CDA chairman on the digital transaction process, including QR code payments linked to platforms such as EasyPaisa and JazzCash.

Randhawa tested the new system himself by completing a live digital transaction, describing it as “a milestone in improving public service delivery”.

The CDA says QR-based payments have already been introduced at the city’s weekly bazaars, and the system will soon be expanded to markets, shopping centres and retail outlets across Islamabad.

Randhawa also announced plans for an “Assan Khidmat Markaz” — a one-stop service centre that will bring multiple government services under one roof.

The project is being developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and aims to deliver a more efficient, professional and citizen-friendly experience.

Officials say the introduction of digital payments is part of a wider effort to promote e-governance, strengthen accountability and position Islamabad as a modern, tech-driven capital.