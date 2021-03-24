Chief Justice Islamabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed as non-maintainable the application filed by Pakistan Peoples Party praying annulment of the results of chairman senate’s election.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case moved by the PPP through its counsel Farook H. Naek and Javed Iqbal Weins Advocate.

The petition prayed the court to stop Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani from performing the official duties while declaring the results of senate chairman elections and rejection of seven votes by the presiding officer as null and void.

The petition named presiding officer Syed Muzzafar Hussain Shah, the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Senate Secretariat and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as respondents in the case.

The petition had prayed to declare Yousaf Raza Gilani as chairman senate while accepting the rejected votes.