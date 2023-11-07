Islamabad fumigation campaign underway to combat dengue virus

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP): In a decisive move to curb the spread of the deadly dengue virus, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon has ordered a daily fumigation campaign across the city, encompassing all housing societies, government buildings, private sectors, and urban and rural areas.

The fumigation process, being carried out at staggered times in different areas, is targeting locations including Bahara Kahou, Phulgran, and Bari Imam. Teams from the Health Department, Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Utility Services Corporation Islamabad (USCI), and other institutions are actively participating in the drive.

Dr. Abdullah Tabasum, spokesperson for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, affirmed the Deputy Commissioner’s unwavering commitment to utilizing all available resources to control the virus. He emphasized that the rural areas of Islamabad are a top priority, and every possible measure will be taken to safeguard the lives of citizens.

This comprehensive fumigation initiative underscores the government’s resolute stance against the dengue virus and its dedication to ensuring the health and well-being of Islamabad’s residents.