Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished alumnus Ambassador M. Mijarul Quayes

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):Islamabad College for Boys G/6-3, one of the capital’s oldest and most esteemed educational institutions, commemorated one of its most distinguished alumni today—the late Ambassador M. Mijarul Quayes (1960–2017), a prominent Bangladeshi diplomat and statesman.

Established in 1966, ICB has a rich legacy of shaping leaders, thinkers, and professionals. Among its many accomplished alumni, Ambassador Quayes stands out as a shining example of dedication, intellect, and global vision, said a press release on Wednesday.

He studied at ICB from 1965 to 1971 before moving to Bangladesh, where he built an illustrious diplomatic career spanning over three decades.

In a heartfelt ceremony held at the ICB campus in G-6/3, alumni, students, and faculty gathered to honor Ambassador Quayes’ memory and celebrate his contributions to international diplomacy, human rights, and cultural exchange.

The event brought together notable alumni including Senator Fauzia Arshad, Judge Ather Minallah and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Hussain Ashraf Khan (Retd), who fondly recalled their school days and their cherished interactions with M. Mijarul Quayes.

“He was someone who made learning an adventure—he would challenge himself to learn a new word every single day,” said Ambassador Ashraf Qureshi. “He inspired us with his discipline and curiosity.”

The guest of honor was Naima Mijarul Quayes, who traveled from Bangladesh to attend the commemoration. In a moving address, she shared her late husband’s deep affection for the college. “Mijarul used to say that ICB, G-6/3, was better than Harvard University—because it gave him the foundation not only for academics but for life.”

An official from the Ministry of Education of Bangladesh also sent a message acknowledging the tribute, describing Ambassador Quayes as “a statesman of remarkable vision and diplomatic acumen, whose commitment to international cooperation left an enduring legacy.”

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic memory of Software Technology Park being named after Ambassador Quayes, representing the roots he laid at ICB and the global impact of his life’s work.