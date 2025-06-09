Islamabad carries out  zero-waste operation during Eid-ul-Azha

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said that Islamabad carried out a successful zero-waste operation during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

A total of 2012 tons of animal waste and offal were collected from both urban and rural areas and properly disposed of.

The cleaning operation was closely monitored through drones to ensure effectiveness. The Capital Development Authority (CDA), district administration, and solid waste teams worked tirelessly throughout Eid, treating their duties as a form of service and worship.

Mohsin Naqvi praised the CDA and Islamabad Police for their excellent performance. He appreciated the timely actions taken on public complaints and the smooth coordination between institutions.

He also thanked the citizens for their full cooperation, which played a key role in the success of the cleanliness drive. He highlighted that the security arrangements made by Islamabad Police were foolproof, ensuring the safety of lives and property.

He expressed gratitude that Eid passed peacefully, with citizens performing the Sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim in a clean and secure environment.

The minister commended the dedication and professionalism of the police and law enforcement agencies and saluted the commitment of the personnel working to protect the public.