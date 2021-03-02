ISLAMABAD, March 2 (APP): Pakistan and China on Tuesday commenced the year-long celebrations marking 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

The capitals – Islamabad and Beijing, witnessed the launch of series of events at a virtual ceremony simultaneously held at the respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi formally commenced the activities at the event attended by high-ranking officials from both sides.

Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized that successive generations of leaders and people of both Pakistan and China had made invaluable contributions to strengthen the ties.

He expressed confidence that China Pakistan Economic Corridor would become a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative.

He paid tribute to Chinese leadership for the “incredible job in changing the lives and destiny of its people, and said that President Xi Jinping had greatly helped Chinese nation achieve its national aspirations.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi underlined that Pakistan-China friendship had a time-honored history as the two countries “stood together in rain or shine, and built an exceptional, iron-clad friendship”.

Chairman CPEC Authority Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, China’s ambassador Nong Rong and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood attended the event.

A logo was launched at the ceremony epitomizing historic nature of Pakistan-China ties.

To mark the historic occasion, both Foreign Ministers authored articles that were published today highlighting how the two countries had solidified and deepened their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” over seven decades, despite vicissitudes of times in the international system.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office launched a video documentary highlighting the ‘Higher than Himalayas and Sweeter than Honey friendship’.

For the 70th anniversary, both sides have planned a series of events, including people-to-people exchanges, spanned over the entire year to commemorate the historic milestone in a befitting manner.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong held a meeting and discussed ways to further strengthen the relationship in diverse fields.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood also attended the meeting.