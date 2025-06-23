Islamabad bar condemns attack on Iranian nuclear facilities

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): The District Bar Association (DBA) has announced to observe a complete strike on Tuesday, condemning the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The statement issued by the Bar President Chaudhry Naeem Ali Gujjar and Joint Secretary Sardar Adam Khan said that the attacks are a violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iran reserves the right to retaliate, they said, adding that attacks on Iran are a violation of the principles of the United Nations.

They said that Israel is a serious threat to international peace and stability, the United Nations should intervene and resolve the disputes peacefully.

The Islamabad Bar Association stands with the Iranian government and people, the District Bar will go on strike on Tuesday, June 24 in solidarity with Iran.