NationalPhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: August 24 President of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) presenting a souvenir to Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani during her visit to the Parliament House. APP August 24, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-24 ISLAMABAD: August 24 President of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) presenting a souvenir to Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani during her visit to the Parliament House. APP APP36-24 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: August 24 Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani welcoming the IPU President Gabriela Cuevas Barron on her arrival at the Parliament House. APP