ISLAMABAD: August 23  President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron being briefed about working of Pakistan Institute For Parliamentary Services (PIPS) at Pakistan Institute For Parliamentary Services (PIPS). APP

ISLAMABAD: August 23  President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron being briefed about working of Pakistan Institute For Parliamentary Services (PIPS) at Pakistan Institute For Parliamentary Services (PIPS). APP
APP44-23 ISLAMABAD: August 23  President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron being briefed about working of Pakistan Institute For Parliamentary Services (PIPS) at Pakistan Institute For Parliamentary Services (PIPS). APP
APP44-23

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: August 23  President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron addressing the ceremony of presentation of IPUS 130th Anniversary Book at Pakistan Institute For Parliamentary Services (PIPS). APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR