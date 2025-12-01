Islamabad All Set to Host National Youth Cricket Tournament from December 4

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) is launching the Talent Hunt National League 2025 in Islamabad on December 4, featuring 10 male teams and 10 female teams from all over the country.

The nationwide initiative was held to identify and promote young cricket talent aged 15–25, following 100 provincial matches played over 25 days to assess players on merit.

The programme aims to provide a structured pathway for youth to advance into professional cricket, giving them a platform to showcase their skills at the national level.

Trials were held across all provinces, attracting massive participation from young athletes in both urban and rural areas.

From this process, male and female squads were finalised from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, and GB/Federal/Kashmir. The top performers now advance to the national stage.

The National Tournament will feature two teams from each province, with all matches staged at a modern cricket facility in Islamabad designed for high-performance competition.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman PMYP, said the initiative delivers on the Prime Minister’s vision to empower youth through merit-based opportunities.

Rana highlighted that the programme provides a clear route from trials to national competition.

He added that the league represents a landmark moment for youth cricket in Pakistan, uniting emerging talent from across the country on one national platform.

With all preparations complete, Islamabad is ready to host the Youth Cricket Tournament, which promises to kick off with excitement and energy on December 4.