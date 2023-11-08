Islamabad admin intensifies crackdown on tinted glasses and fancy number plates

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday directed the magistrates and Excise & Taxation officers to take strict action against vehicles with tinted glasses and fancy number plates.

The ICT administration urged the citizens to remove illegal accessories to avoid penalties, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The crackdown is part of a broader effort to improve the city’s aesthetics and ensure that all vehicles adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

“We will not tolerate vehicles with illegal accessories,” said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad. “We urge all citizens to remove these accessories from their vehicles to avoid penalties.”

The joint operation of the Excise and Taxation Department and the Islamabad Transport Authority is continuing on a daily basis. The crackdown has already resulted in the impoundment of several vehicles.

“We are committed to making Islamabad a cleaner and more beautiful city,” said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad. “We will continue to take strict action against those who disregard traffic rules and regulations.”