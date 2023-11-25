Islamabad admin commences polio eradication drive to vaccinate 400,000 children

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):In a resolute step towards eradicating polio from the capital city, a comprehensive anti-polio campaign is set to commence on Monday to administer to 400,000 children under the age of five leaving no child unprotected against this debilitating disease.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, a crucial review meeting was held to meticulously plan and strategize the campaign’s implementation. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, representatives of the Health Department, and other stakeholders, the meeting ensured that all aspects of the campaign were thoroughly addressed.

Highlighting the urgency of the campaign, DC Memon issued clear instructions to the officials, emphasizing that every child under the age of five must be administered the polio vaccine. He further stressed the importance of door-to-door polio teams and health workers reaching every corner of the city, including public places, bus stands, and other areas frequented by children.

AC and representatives of the Health Department provided detailed briefings on the campaign’s strategies, emphasizing the importance of parental cooperation in ensuring the success of the initiative. They urged parents to actively participate in the campaign by bringing their children to vaccination centers and ensuring they receive both doses of the polio vaccine.

In a compelling appeal to the city’s residents, DC Memon urged parents to make polio-free Pakistan a reality by ensuring their children are vaccinated. “Together, we can break the chain of polio transmission and protect our future generations from this crippling disease,” he asserted.

With unwavering determination, Islamabad is poised to eradicate polio once and for all, safeguarding the health and well-being of its children and contributing to a polio-free Pakistan.