Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Dr Jamileh-Sadat Alamolhoda, wife of the Iranian President, Monday said that Islam had enlightened the whole world with its teachings about knowledge 1400 years ago.

“Knowledge without ethics has no value,” she made the remarks her address at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

Dr Jamileh visited the University, where she inaugurated a cultural festival at the university. She took round of various national and international stalls showcasing different cultures and their traditions.

Rector NUML Major General ((Retd)) Shahid Mahmood Kayani, Director General Brig Shahzad Munir, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Dr Jamileh, in her address on the occasion, said that during the colonial era, religious leaders of Iran and this part of the region played a significant role to keep the nations united.

She admired the role of great Poet of the East Allama Iqbal in preserving the Islamic message of knowledge and ethics.

She also spoke at the launch of her own book “The Art of Living Femininely”, which, she said, was being translated into Urdu as well.

She praised NUML’s role in knowledge production and dissemination and also desired to explore the possibilities of mutual academic collaboration in the filed of science and technology and languages.

Dr Jamileh thanked the NUML administration for a warm welcome and on providing her an opportunity to interact with the students and faculty.

Speaking on the occasion, the Rector NUML said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed historic, brotherly, and mutually trusted bilateral relations, and they also had deep-rooted people-to-people ties.

The honourable guest was conferred on an honorary PhD degree in educational sciences by the NUML Rector.